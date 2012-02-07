Cannibal Corpse Announce Headlining 2012 Tour Dates

Cannibal Corpse have just announced a run of headlining shows for the U.S. that kicks off April 5 in the band's home state of Florida. Check out the dates -- which will also include Exhumed, Abysmal Dawn and Arkaik -- below.

The death metal veterans are hitting the road in support of their upcoming new album, Torture, which is due out on March 13 via Metal Blade Records.

Yesterday, the band premiered a new song via Revolver, "Scourge of Iron," which you can stream here.

As previously announced, Cannibal Corpse will also be headlining this year's Summer Slaughter tour with Between the Buried and Me. Dates for the trek have not yet been announced.

Cannibal Corpse 2012 U.S. Tour Dates