Cannibal Corpse Announce Headlining 2012 Tour Dates

Cannibal Corpse have just announced a run of headlining shows for the U.S. that kicks off April 5 in the band's home state of Florida. Check out the dates -- which will also include Exhumed, Abysmal Dawn and Arkaik -- below.
The death metal veterans are hitting the road in support of their upcoming new album, Torture, which is due out on March 13 via Metal Blade Records.
Yesterday, the band premiered a new song via Revolver, "Scourge of Iron," which you can stream here.
As previously announced, Cannibal Corpse will also be headlining this year's Summer Slaughter tour with Between the Buried and Me. Dates for the trek have not yet been announced.
Cannibal Corpse 2012 U.S. Tour Dates
- Apr. 05 - Freebird Live - Jacksonville, FL
- Apr. 06 - The Soapbox - Wilmington, NC
- Apr. 07 - Lincoln Theater - Raleigh, NC
- Apr. 08 - V Club Live - Huntington, WV
- Apr. 09 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC
- Apr. 10 - The Canal Club - Richmond, VA
- Apr. 12 - Higher Ground - South Burlington, VT
- Apr. 13 - The Club At Water Street - Rochester, NY
- Apr. 14 - The Cincinnati Metal Fest at Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH
- Apr. 15 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI
- Apr. 16 - People's Court - Des Moines, IA
- Apr. 17 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE
- Apr. 19 - The Scene-ary - Wichita, KS
- Apr. 20 - The Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO
- Apr. 21 - Mesa Theater & Club - Grand Junction, CO
- Apr. 22 - Top Deck - Farmington, NM
- Apr. 23 - The Rock -Tucson, AZ
- Apr. 24 - Tricky Falls - El Paso, TX
- Apr. 25 - Jake's - Lubbock, TX
- Apr. 27 - The Blue Note - Columbia, MO
- Apr. 28 - Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK
- Apr. 29 - Newby's - Memphis, TN
- Apr. 30 - Exit In - Nashville, TN
- May 01 - Zydeco - Birmingham, AL
- May 03 - Double Down - Gainesville, FL