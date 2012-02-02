Cannibal Corpse, Between the Buried and Me to Headline Summer Slaughter Tour

It has been confirmed that Cannibal Corpse and Between the Buried and Me will be headlining this year's edition of the Summer Slaughter Tour.

"The rumors are true. Summer Slaughter 2012 will be the greatest bill in the history of the tour," said a posting on the tour's Facebook page. "Cannibal Corpse is confirmed to headline with special guests Between The Buried and Me."

If there is a downside to the tour, it's only that fans will have to wait a while to hear the rest of the lineup. The tour will announce another act every Sunday via their official Facebook page.

Cannibal Corpse will release their new album, Torture, on March 13 via Metal Blade. A new track, titled "Demented Aggression," can be hear here.

If the rumors are indeed true, Between the Buried and Me may well be working on a sequel of sorts to last year's EP, The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues.