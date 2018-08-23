Carl Broemel Premieres New Song, "Dark Matter"

Today, we're thrilled to team up with My Morning Jacket guitarist Carl Broemel to present the exclusive premiere of "Dark Matter," the second single from his new record, Wished Out. You can check the video out above.

Wished Out, Broemel's third solo effort, was produced and engineered by Broemel himself, and features guest appearances from My Morning Jacket bandmates Tom Blankenship and Bo Koster, plus Robbie Crowell (Deer Tick) and Russ Pollard (Everest, Sebadoh). The album is set for a September 21 release via Stocks In Asia /Thirty Tigers.

"I really loved watching Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s Cosmos TV show, and it sent me down a road of reading a lot of books about space," Broemel told Guitar World. "I got kind of fixated on the fact that scientists can sense dark matter and account for it, but they cannot see it or explain it, just like the appearances of the monoliths in 2001 A Space Odyssey. To live in that mental space of knowing some clear lessons from science, and yet having other aspects be completely mysterious, is so appealing to me.

"I am really hoping that we can act upon current scientific knowledge to improve the whole world, and then we will have plenty of time to experience and enjoy the wonder of it all."

You can preorder Wished Out right here, and check out its cover art, and Broemel's tour dates, below.

For more on Carl Broemel, stop by his Facebook.

Carl Broemel Tour Dates:

9/19: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

9/20: Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

9/21: Washington, DC - U Street Music Hall

9/22: Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios

9/23: New York, NY - The Bowery Ballroom

9/25: Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square

9/26: Allston, MA - Great Scott

9/28: South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground - Showcase Room

9/29: Asbury Park, NJ - Sea Hear Now

9/30: Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

10/1: Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

10/3: Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant

10/4: Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

10/5: Black Mountain, NC - Pisgah Brewing Outdoor Stage (The Marcus King Band Family Reunion)

10/6: Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

10/23: Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg Theater

10/24: San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

10/25: Chico, CA - Sierra Nevada Tap Room

10/27: Portland, OR - Dantes

10/29: Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

10/30: Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

10/31: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

11/2: Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

11/3: Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

11/5: Saint Paul, MN - Turf Club

11/7: Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

11/8: Indianapolis, IN - The Hi-Fi

11/9: Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

11/10: Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall