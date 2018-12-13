Carlos Santana to Offer Online Guitar Lessons Through MasterClass

Online education company MasterClass has announced that Carlos Santana will offer his first online class exclusively through its platform. In his class, the 50th MasterClass available, Santana will teach students how he approaches guitar to create distinct, soulful sounds that move audiences.

“It is an honor to present my MasterClass, where I share the influences, as well as the musical and spiritual moments in my life that have shaped my playing, songs, and heart throughout my career,” said Santana. “I hope my class inspires you to new musical and spiritual greatness as you crystalize your identity as a musician and a human being.”

“To call Carlos Santana a musical icon would be an understatement,” said David Rogier, co-founder and CEO of MasterClass. “We’re so honored to launch our 50th MasterClass with one of the world’s greatest guitar legends, and share his bold, distinctive sound and genre-bending melodies with our community. We hope this class inspires the next generation of spiritual musical artists."

According to MasterClass, “Santana will explore the multi-faceted spirituality and philosophy of guitar to help students become more authentic and expressive artists. Students can expect to walk away with an introspective look at Santana’s unique approach to the guitar, ranging from how to write and carry a melody, and incorporate various genres into his music, to advice on leading a band, and even a guide to his expressive guitar faces.

“Santana will also offer insight into the creation of his iconic songs including, ‘Oye Como Va,’ ‘Black Magic Woman’ and ‘Smooth.’ Guitar enthusiasts at all levels will draw from his vast knowledge of musical history and genre-defying influences as he demonstrates his approach to composition, improvisation, and playing lead guitar, and in turn, deepen their own appreciation for how to listen to music and convey emotion in their own playing.”

Santana’s class is now available at www.masterclass.com/cs. Enrollment for the class is $90 for lifetime access, or $180 per year for the All-Access Pass, which grants unlimited access to all new and existing classes.