“She jumped up on Man in the Box and killed it”: Carmen Vandenberg joins Jerry Cantrell to put her own twist on the iconic Alice in Chains solo

Vandenberg wielded a Duesenberg Julia, while the Alice In Chains guitarist opted for his trusty 'Blue Dress' G&L at the North Carolina concert
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)
Carmen Vandenberg recently joined Jerry Cantrell on guitar duties at his show in Raleigh, North Carolina, on August 27. The former Jeff Beck guitarist played on a rendition of Man in the Box, the Grammy-nominated Alice In Chains classic.
“Raleigh, great show tonight thx for hosting us,” wrote Cantrell on Instagram. “Carmen Vandenberg jumped up on MITB and killed it. My good man Herb made yet another successful catch of the flying Blue Dress. Fun night all around.”
Jerry Cantrell #maninthebox @aliceinchains @aliceinchainsfans3798 - YouTube
Vandenberg accompanied the Alice in Chains guitarist on rhythm guitar before delivering her own rendition of the iconic Man in the Box solo that Cantrell played on the original record, all while brandishing a Duesenberg Julia guitar.
Cantrell opted for the G&L ‘Blue Dress’ Rampage he's consistently used throughout his career.
In a recent Total Guitar interview, Vandenberg talked about cutting her teeth with Jeff Beck and discussed an off-kilter test she had to undergo to become part of Beck's band.
“The first time I went to his house, he sat me in front of a ton of amps, no pedals or anything, and gave me a guitar. The test was, he would put me through each one of the amps, and he wanted to see if I could get my tone no matter what he put me through or how he set it.
Alice In Chains - Man in the Box (Official Video) - YouTube
“Because technically, your tone is all on your fingers and the way you play, and you’ve got some control with the guitar itself. But, you know, Jeff would always sound like Jeff no matter what you put him through. That was his test.”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.