“She jumped up on Man in the Box and killed it”: Carmen Vandenberg joins Jerry Cantrell to put her own twist on the iconic Alice in Chains solo

Vandenberg wielded a Duesenberg Julia, while the Alice In Chains guitarist opted for his trusty 'Blue Dress' G&L at the North Carolina concert

Carmen Vandenberg recently joined Jerry Cantrell on guitar duties at his show in Raleigh, North Carolina, on August 27. The former Jeff Beck guitarist played on a rendition of Man in the Box, the Grammy-nominated Alice In Chains classic.

“Raleigh, great show tonight thx for hosting us,” wrote Cantrell on Instagram. “Carmen Vandenberg jumped up on MITB and killed it. My good man Herb made yet another successful catch of the flying Blue Dress. Fun night all around.”

