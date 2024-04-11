“We found the damn thing!” Jerry Cantrell’s original G&L Rampage wasn’t stolen after all – it had just been misplaced

By Matt Owen
published

The 'Blue Dress' G&L, which has been used by the Alice in Chains icon on almost everything he's ever recorded, is one of the most important guitars in grunge

Jerry Cantrell playing his G&L Blue Dress Rampage
(Image credit: Future)

Yesterday, it was reported that Jerry Cantrell’s original ‘Blue Dress’ G&L Rampage had been stolen – but it turns out it, erm, was actually just misplaced...

Cantrell issued the update in a video posted to his Instagram, which saw the Alice in Chains icon stand next to the newly recovered legendary electric guitar

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.