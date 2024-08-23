“The first time I went to Jeff Beck’s house, he sat me in front of a ton of amps and gave me a guitar… he wanted to see if I could get my tone no matter what”: Carmen Vandenberg recalls Jeff Beck’s ultimate tone test

Vandenberg discusses the invaluable lesson she learned from Beck about achieving your tone no matter what equipment you have at hand

Carmen Vandenberg of Bones UK performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 16, 2024 in Sterling Heights, Michigan
Carmen Vandenberg is one of only five guitarists have ever been handpicked by Jeff Beck to play on a solo album. After meeting her at Roger Taylor's birthday party, Beck attended a show by Vandenberg's band, Bones UK. He was so impressed that he immediately recruited Vandenberg and her bandmate, Rosie Bones, to feature on his albumbut not before asking the guitarist to undergo an intriguing test.

“The first time I went to his house, he sat me in front of a ton of amps, no pedals or anything, and gave me a guitar,” recalls Vandenberg in the latest issue of Total Guitar. “The test was, he would put me through each one of the amps, and he wanted to see if I could get my tone no matter what he put me through or how he set it.

