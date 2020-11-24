Carnation tear through Malformed Regrowth in this blazing death-metal playthrough

If you're looking for a fresh dose of death metal, look straight in the direction of Belgian five-piece Carnation. September 2020 saw the release of the group's sophomore full-length, Where Death Lies, and, to be honest, it's pretty obviously where death lies: right within this masterpiece of an LP.

From start to finish, the album's nine tracks are nothing short of an audial onslaught, and we're totally onboard. From the first blast beat section of opener Iron Discipline to the closing amp feedback of In Chasms Abysmal, the work of guitarists Bert Vervoort and Jonathan Verstrepen is nothing short of spectacular.

The pair join us today wielding sandblasted Mayones electric guitars – a Regius Gothic 6 and a Setius Gothic 6, respectively – for a full playthrough of the record's seventh track, Malformed Regrowth.

They perch in front of their impressive amp setups, with both Vervoort's EVH 5150 and Verstrepen's Peavey 6505 amp heads driving handcrafted Cathedral cabs.

Relatively simple stompbox setups complete their rigs, with Vervoort using a Boss Metal Zone distortion pedal and Verstrepen hooking up a Lone Wolf Audio Left Hand Wrath distortion and an Electro-Harmonix Canyon delay.