The past few months have seen a lot of exciting news coming from the Cars. It was only a couple of weeks ago that the band gave fans a taste of the new album—Move Like This, due out on May 10th via Hear Music/Concord Music Group—by sharing the music video for "Blue Tip." Today, The Cars continue to share new music from their first studio album with Rik Ocasek in 24 years. Watch the video for their new single, "Sad Song," below.