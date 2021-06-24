Catalinbread unleashes Ritchie Blackmore-inspired double-pedal boxset

Catalinbread has unveiled a double-pedal boxset featuring a pair of eye-catching Ritchie Blackmore-inspired offerings, which aim to emulate the sounds of two of his most famed pedalboard fixtures.

Both the Dreamcoat and Skewer come decked out with some magnificently trippy artwork, and arrive in an equally Blackmore-esque display box.

First up is the Dreamcoat, described by the Oregon-based brand as a “multidimensional gain machine” that, thanks to a near like-for-like recreation of Blackmore’s favored Aiwa TP-1011’s preamp circuit, is said to be up to the task of achieving unruly fuzz, classic rock chimes and everything in between.

(Image credit: Catalinbread)

Catalinbread’s attention to detail is certainly something to be praised, with the Dreamcoat also seeking to recreate the passive inductor-based frequency booster found in Blackmore’s Strat. An additional frequency booster aims to do the trick, mirroring the effect of a richer tone with "extra oomph".

A final clean blend circuit also features, posted after the first two circuits as a more refined tone-sculpting tool. Running at 20V, the pedal promises plenty of headroom, implying that the Dreamcoat is ready to be pushed as hard as you like.

All of these tonal possibilities are dialed in via Freq, Sat, Blend and Mic Vol knobs, with a master volume control having the final say on overall output.

(Image credit: Catalinbread)

Next up is the Skewer, which takes heavy inspiration from Blackmore’s Hornby-Skewes Treble Booster. Again, Catalinbread's offering stays as true as it can to its design brief, boasting a faithful silicon transistor-equipped circuit that lets you dial in your desired frequency range.

A neat added control is the Extra knob, which adjusts the level of gain extracted from the transistor. This works alongside Skew and Boost controls, tasked with adjusting the frequency response and the amount of overall boost.

In a bid to truly make the Skewer sound as good as it looks, Catalinbread has also equipped it with the same mod that Blackmore had given his Treble Booster. Adjusted via an internal trimpot, the original mod aimed to get the pedal playing nicer with the rest of his rig, with Catalinbread aiming for a similar result.

Additional enhancements appear in the form of a noise reduction filter and anti-pop switch circuitry. The brand draws close comparisons to its own Naga Viper pedal, though promises a harder bite.

Both pedals are initially being offered in a bumper-pack boxset, which is currently available now for a discounted $299.

Fancy one over the other? Fear not, for they will both be available as separate units after the first month of sales. Take note, though, as these standalone pedals will no longer be available at the discounted price.

The cost for each individual unit is yet to be revealed, so keep your eyes peeled at Catalinbread for more information.