Catalinbread’s Blood Donor is a distortion pedal that aids the Red Cross

Catalinbread has introduced the Blood Donor, a “revamped and fine-tuned version” of the company’s Katzenkonig distortion/fuzz pedal.

True to its name, all profits from the Blood Donor have been pledged to the Red Cross.

“Here at Catalinbread, we’ve been hard at work coming up with any way we can to help our country’s most vulnerable citizens,” the company said in a statement. “Our Blood Donor pedal does just that: we pledge to donate 100 percent of our Blood Donor profits to the Red Cross, along with a little gentle encouragement to give your own blood to the cause.

“The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.”

The new pedal builds on the Katzenkonig with a new transistor set that increases the saturation and gain. There’s also a reduced noise floor and a wider control utility for increased range of input sensitivity.

And to drive Catalinbread's request home, the four control knobs are labeled PLEASE (filter level), GIVE (gain), YOUR (volume) and BLOOD (input signal level).

The Blood Donor is available for preorder now for $179.99. The pedal begins shipping April 6.

For more information, head to Catalinbread.