Cemetery Worker Is Charged with Stealing a Guitar — a Telecaster — from Dead Man's Casket

Here's the latest from the "people who steal expensive guitars from caskets" department:
A grounds superintendent at a Wisconsin cemetery has been accused of stealing a $2,000 Fender Telecaster from the casket of a man who had recently died.
FoxNews.com reports that Steve Conard, 39, was charged yesterday, September 26, with the theft of "moveable property from a corpse."
The family of the deceased confirmed that the guitar was in the casket last week, when it was being moved from the funeral home to a mausoleum in the Green Bay area.
A cemetery employee overheard Conard talking about the guitar: "That's a Tele, a really expensive guitar. I have to have that guitar. It's too expensive to be in a crypt." When that same employee looked in the casket the next day (Friday), the guitar was missing.
Deputies found the Tele in Conard's home, the department said. "This isn't something I normally do; I just have a respect for fine musical instruments," Conard said, according to the sheriff's department.
The Tele was returned to the family and the man and his guitar were entombed.