Chapman Guitars offers sneak peek at first-ever relic’d model

Chapman Guitars has thrown its hat into the relic ring with an announcement that the company will be introducing a very limited run of "Battleworn'' ML1 Pro electric guitar models.

So far, the only hint of what’s to come from the British maker is a cheeky, futuristic Instagram post that does, in fact, reveal a few key details: the eight guitars will feature a unique “Battleworn” nitrocellulose finish, roasted maple necks, handwound “Guitarmory” pickups and upgraded wiring and hardware.

Judging by the accompanying photo, the relic’ing will include heavy wear around where the player’s picking arm comes in contact with the guitar's body.

Chapman says the models will be priced at £1,499 (approx. $1,930).

For updates head to Chapman Guitars.