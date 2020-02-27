Trending

Chapman Guitars offers sneak peek at first-ever relic’d model

By

Behold the limited-edition "Battleworn" ML1 Pro

(Image credit: Instagram/Chapman Guitars)

Chapman Guitars has thrown its hat into the relic ring with an announcement that the company will be introducing a very limited run of "Battleworn'' ML1 Pro electric guitar models.

So far, the only hint of what’s to come from the British maker is a cheeky, futuristic Instagram post that does, in fact, reveal a few key details: the eight guitars will feature a unique “Battleworn” nitrocellulose finish, roasted maple necks, handwound “Guitarmory” pickups and upgraded wiring and hardware.

Judging by the accompanying photo, the relic’ing will include heavy wear around where the player’s picking arm comes in contact with the guitar's body.

Chapman says the models will be priced at £1,499 (approx. $1,930).

The year is 2083. The hypnotoad’s have been in power for 25 years now. All you have is your 2020 ML1 Modern & a song in your heart. Your guitar has served you well in musical battle for the last 60 years and it bears the scars formed by vanquishing the green hoard. ⁣ ⁣ Chapman Guitars would like to introduce our latest limited run consisting of 8 one off Pro Series Relics….⁣ ⁣ Coming in at £1,499, each limited Edition “Battleworn” ML1 Pro guitar has handwound “Guitarmory” pickups, upgraded wiring, hardware, a unique “Battleworn” Nitrocellulose finish & roasted maple necks. ⁣ ⁣ Only 8 weary travelers will have the chance to be reunited with their musical battle partner, and continue to fight for freedom in a world dominated by the hypnotoad hoard.⁣ ⁣ Come see us at the Birmingham guitar show to find out more.⁣ ⁣ Many are called, few are chosen. Chapman Guitars

A photo posted by @chapmanguitars on Feb 24, 2020 at 11:51pm PST

For updates head to Chapman Guitars.