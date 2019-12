Having trouble waiting for the new album from Charred Walls of the Damned? Lucky for you, the album is now streaming in its entirety at this location.

The sophomore album from the Richard Christy-led project is due out on October 11 via Metal Blade Records.

"I'm VERY proud of this album — everyone worked so hard on it and when you listen to it, it definitely shows," said Christy of the new album, which was produced by Audiohammer's Jason Suecof and mixed by Mark Lewis.