Chickenfoot: New Single To Appear On 'Aqua Unit Patrol Squad 1' Finale

Chickenfoot have announced that the lead single off their forthcoming album, Chickenfoot III, titled "Big Foot," will appear in the finale episode of Aqua Unit Patrol Squad 1 (formerly Aqua Teen Hunger Force). The episode will air on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim line-up at 11:45 tonight, July 24.

"Big Foot" is set to be released on August 2.

Chickenfoot III is set for release on September 27.

"I am very proud of the new album," said Chickenfoot lead singer Sammy Hagar. "We're calling the album Chickenfoot III because it's so good, the songs are so tight, it's like we jumped right past having to make a second record. We’ve established a real trust, Joe and I; we truly bring out the best in one another, and that spreads to the whole band."

Chickenfoot III track listing