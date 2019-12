Fresh off a Top 10 debut for their album, Chickenfoot III, Chickenfoot have just premiered a new music video for their song "Three And A Half Letters (I Need A Job)." You can check out the video premiere over at ARTISTdirect, or watch the video below.

Chickenfoot III, the band's misleadingly-titled sophomore album, sold over 42,000 copies in its first week on sale, leading to a debut at the No. 9 spot on the Billboard 200 Chart.