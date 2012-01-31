Children of Bodom to Begin Writing New Album in May

Finnish heavy metal titans Children of Bodom are set to start writing songs for their eighth studio album sometime in May, according to bassist Henkka Blacksmith.

In a new interview with Plug'd In, the bassist revealed that the band planned to get to work on writing new songs this year, and would hopefully begin recording as well.

"We’ll do this tour, and then we go home," Blacksmith said of the band's upcoming 15th anniversary tour. "And then we will actually start writing new songs for an album in May and then we’ll go back on tour for summer and keep writing for the that album. Hopefully we can start recording at the end of the year."

Children of Bodom's latest album, Relentless Reckless Forever, was released last year.