Children of Bodom Announce Dates for 15th Anniversary North American Headlining Tour

In celebration of "a decade and a half of modern heavy metal," Finland's Children of Bodom have announced a 15th anniversary headlining run for North America. You can get a full list of tour dates below.
The trek will kick off on January 30 of next year in Rochester, New York and will feature support from Eluveitie, Revocation and Threat Signal.
Children of Bodom released their latest album, Relentless Reckless Forever, earlier this year. The album lande dat No. 41 on the Billboard charts.
2012 Children of Bodom Tour Dates
- January 30 Rochester, NY Water Street Music Hall
- January 31 Detroit, MI Harpos
- February 1 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection
- February 3 Milwaukee, WI The Rave
- February 4 St. Louis, MO Pops
- February 6 Lawrence, KS Granada Theater
- February 7 Denver, CO Gothic Theater
- February 9 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues
- February 10 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
- February 11 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
- February 13 Santa Ana, CA Yost Theatre
- February 14 San Diego, CA House of Blues
- February 15 Phoenix, AZ Marquee Theatre
- February 17 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theatre
- February 18 El Paso, TX Tricky Falls
- February 19 Lubbock, TX Pavilion
- February 21 Austin, TX Emos East
- February 22 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
- February 24 Louisville, KY Expo 5
- February 25 Cleveland, OH Peabodys
- February 26 Toronto, ON The Sound Academy
- February 27 Montreal, QC Metropolis
- February 29 Quebec City, QC Imperial
- March 1 Hartford, CT Webster Theatre
- March 2 Huntington, NY The Paramount Theater
- March 3 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
- March 4 Baltimore, MD Ram's Head Live