Children of Bodom Announce Dates for 15th Anniversary North American Headlining Tour

In celebration of "a decade and a half of modern heavy metal," Finland's Children of Bodom have announced a 15th anniversary headlining run for North America. You can get a full list of tour dates below.

The trek will kick off on January 30 of next year in Rochester, New York and will feature support from Eluveitie, Revocation and Threat Signal.

Children of Bodom released their latest album, Relentless Reckless Forever, earlier this year. The album lande dat No. 41 on the Billboard charts.

2012 Children of Bodom Tour Dates