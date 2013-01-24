Children of Bodom Enter Studio, Begin Recording New Album

World renowned Finnish heavy metal band Children of Bodom have entered Danger Johnny Studios (located at a top secret, undisclosed location in Helsinki) to begin work on their as-yet-untitled eighth studio album. For the recording of the LP, COB has teamed up with recording engineer Mikko Karmila, who worked with the band on their fan favorite albums Hatebreeder, Follow the Reaper, Hate Crew Deathroll and more, as well as producer Peter Tägtgren (Marduk, Amon Amarth), who is overseeing production of both vocals and keyboards on the record. The album will be mixed at Finnvox Studios and a summer release date via Nuclear Blast Records is expected.

"It's a nice change to the regular method where we lock ourselves up at a studio in the middle of the woods, usually also during the darkest time of the year," commented guitarist/vocalist Alexi Laiho, who is currently finishing up lyrics for the songs. In early February, Tägtgren will travel to Finland to oversee the keyboard and vocal recordings for his longtime allies.

"Last night I finished my parts for the record," says bassist Henkka Seppälä. "We listened to all the songs and fixed what had to be fixed. So the bass tracks are locked in and so are the basic tracks for guitars, from both Roope and Alexi. And of course all drums were recorded first. Next in line are the guitar melodies and solos and then the keyboards and vocals. We are ahead of schedule and very happy to work here in Helsinki for the first time ever."

Working song titles include "All Twisted," "Slowdance on Nails," "Moto GP," "FC Pettymys," "Kananmuisti-ilmiö" and "Trondheim."

Children of Bodom is: Alexi Laiho (guitar, vocals), Roope Latvala (guitar), Jaska Raatikainen (drums), Henkka Seppälä (bass) and Janne Warman (keyboards).