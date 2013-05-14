Children of Bodom Premiere Music Video for "Transference"

It's the heart of springtime, when scores of bands of every genre are releasing new studio albums, debuting singles and premiering videos — and Finland's Children of Bodom are no exception.

The band has released a new music video for their latest single, "Transference," which is off their upcoming album, Halo of Blood. The album is slated for a June 11 release.

"'Transference' has an evil vibe to it which I wish I knew how to explain because it still gives me chills," says Children of Bodom guitarist Alexi Laiho on the band's official website. "This is one of our favorite tracks from the new album. Enjoy!"

