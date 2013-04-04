Children of Bodom Release New Album Trailer

Children of Bodom have just released a three-minute video (see below), in which keyboard player Janne Warman and bassist Henkka Seppälä discuss the songwriting and recording process for the band’s eighth studio album Halo Of Blood.

The new record is set to drop on June 11th.

Halo of Blood was recorded at Finland's Danger Johnny Studios with engineer Mikko Karmila, who also worked on the fan-favorite releases Hatebreeder (1999), Follow the Reaper (2001), and Hate Crew Deathroll (2003). This new album was mixed at Finland’s Finnvox Studios.

Track listing for Halo Of Blood is:

01 - Waste Of Skin

02 - Halo Of Blood

03 - Scream For Silence

04 - Transference

05 - Bodom Blue Moon (The Second Coming)

06 - The Days Are Numbered

07 - Dead Man's Hand On You

08 - Damage Beyond Repair

09 - All Twisted

10 - One Bottle and a Knee Deep

Children of Bodom will be one of the featured acts on this summer’s 2013 Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival, where they'll perform alongside Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Mastodon, Amon Amarth and others.

Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival tour dates for 2013 are as follows:

06/29/13 San Manuel Amphitheater - San Bernardino, CA

06/30/13 Shoreline Amphitheater - Mountain View, CA

07/02/13 Idaho Center Amphitheater - Nampa, ID

07/03/13 White River Amphitheater - Auburn, WA

07/05/13 Desert Sky Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

07/06/13 Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM

07/07/13 Fiddler's Green Amphitheater - Englewood, CO

07/10/13 Molson Canadian Amphitheater - Toronto, ON – CANADA

07/12/13 First Niagara Pavilion - Burgettstown, PA

07/13/13 Susquehana Bank Center - Camden, NJ

07/14/13 Darien Lake Performing Arts Center - Darien Center, NY

07/16/13 Comcast Center - Mansfield, MA

07/17/13 Bangor Waterfront - Bangor, ME

07/19/13 Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain - Scranton, PA

07/20/13 Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

07/21/13 The Comcast Theatre - Hartford, CT

07/23/13 PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

07/24/13 Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

07/26/13 Klipsch Music Center - Noblesville, IN

07/27/13 First Midwest Bank Amphitheater - Tinley Park, IL

07/28/13 DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkson, MI

07/30/13 Lakewood Amphitheater – Atlanta, GA

07/31/13 1-800-Ask-Gary Amphitheater – Tampa, FL

08/02/13 Tower Amphitheater – Austin, TX

08/03/13 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Woodlands, TX

08/04/13 Gexa Energy Pavilion – Dallas, TX