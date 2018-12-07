Children of Bodom Unveil New Song, "Under Grass and Clover”

Children of Bodom have shared a new song, "Under Grass and Clover,” from their upcoming tenth album, Hexed, due March 8 via Nuclear Blast Records. You can check out the official video above.

Singer and guitarist Alexi Laiho commented about the new album: " ‘Under Grass and Clover’ is the sound of COB on fire and has been my favorite song since it was written. It's fast, melodic, heavy and dark but also short and sweet. Someone told me that it's kinda like old-school Dimmu Borgir and AWK and that's pretty damn cool in my books, so we must've done something right."

Hexed was recorded at Finland's Danger Johnny Studios with producer Mikko Karmila. The album was mixed and mastered at Finnvox Studios in Helsinki.

Said Laiho: "People have said that this album is generally catchier. So I started thinking about that; perhaps the song structures are easier to grasp on initial listen. But there's some crazy shit in there—almost progressive or at least technical. There are certain melodies across the album that could have come from jazz songs, although they're completely metal with us, of course.”

Hexed track listing:

01. The Road

02. Under Grass And Clover

03. Glass Houses

04. Hecate's Nightmare

05. Kick In The Spleen

06. Platitudes And Barren Words

07. Hexed

08. Relapse (The Nature Of My Crime)

09. Say Never Look Back

10. Soon Departed

11. Knuckleduster

12. I Worship Chaos (live)

13. Morrigan (live)

14. Knuckleduster (remix)