Chimaira Release Mysterious Trailer for New Album, 'The Age Of Hell'

Cleveland, Ohio-based heavy metal band Chimaira have just released a mysterious new trailer for their upcoming album, The Age Of Hell. The trailer, which features only "August" in the descriptive text, can be viewed below.

Chimaira are finishing up work on what will become their sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2009's The Infection.

The band will be debuting some new members on The Age of Hell, after the departure of longtime keyboardist Chris Spicuzza. Spicuzza claimed that the situation in the band "had ultimately become a negative environment that I had to get out of. Secondly, the music industry is completely fucked, and honestly, I became concerned for my future. The amount of work and stress I took on got the best of me. I guess if you're not happy or having fun, what's the point?"

Bassist Jim LaMarca left Chimaira last year in order to focus on family life, to be replaced by Dååth's Emil Werstler, who had briefly played rhythm guitar in the band in 2009.