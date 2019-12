Chimaira have officially announced that they will be releasing their new album, The Age of Hell, on Aug. 16. The band recently posted a mysterious teaser for the album, which can be seen below.

In anticipation of the new record, the band have just premiered the 10th song on the album, "Trigger Finger," over at Revolver's website. Click here to listen to it and check out a brief interview with Chimaira frontman Mark Hunter.