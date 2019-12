Chimaira's new album, The Age of Hell, is now streaming in its entirety on AOL's Listening Party at this location.

The Age of Hell is due out this Tuesday, August 16 via eOne Music.

Chimaira also recently debuted the video for their new song, "Year of the Snake," which you can find here.

Ahead of the release of The Age of Hell, we recently spoke to Chimaira lead guitarist Rob Arnold. You can find the entire interview at this location.