Chris Cornell’s final photoshoot images to be sold as NFTs for charity

A handful of previously unseen pictures from Chris Cornell’s final photoshoot are set to be sold as NFTs.

The collection of images, titled The Last Session, was captured in 2017 by award-winning Hollywood photographer Randall Slavin – a close friend and collaborator of the late Soundgarden icon.

Slavin’s monochromatic shots, which were taken at his own studio, were shelved for years following the tragic death of Cornell later that year on May 18, and are now being sold as non-fungible tokens with the blessing of Cornell’s widow, Vicky.

The auction, which is being hosted by NFT auction platform Cryptograph, will see the sale of two separate items, titled Until We Disappear and White Roses For My Soul To Keep, which will go towards supporting Phoenix House California – a charity that Cornell himself once championed.

While Until We Disappear is described as a single portrait shot from the photoshoot, White Roses For My Soul To Keep compiles every frame taken from the day-long session into one seamless digital piece of work.

On the upcoming auction, Vicky Cornell said, “Randall is like family. I’m so grateful that Chris’s last photoshoot was captured by not only an amazing photographer but a true friend. Phoenix House continues to do such crucial work especially during these times.”

Slavin added, “Chris Cornell was a powerful, beautiful person and someone I was fortunate to work with and I’m very excited to immortalize these images as an NFT.

“I wanted to take that idea of a journey of a photoshoot and bring it alive,” he continued. “I thought of old flip-books or old film scripts and how still images played fast can bring a subject to life.

“Doing that with this photoshoot with Chris brought movement and it brought Chris to life and that’s why I love this NFT – it takes the still images and brings Chris Cornell to life.”

Phoenix House is a leading, life-affirming non-profit organization that specializes in providing drug and alcohol rehabilitation services to individuals and families alike in the form of over 150 programs.

The auction is scheduled to go ahead later today (August 5) at 1pm EST.

For more information, head over to Cryptograph.