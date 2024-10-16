“Chris was in a very fragile part of his life. He started playing bass… He got so into it he started bleeding. I said, ‘This is the man you want.’ And then he died”: Alex Van Halen reveals his and Eddie’s secret jams with Chris Cornell

Eddie Van Halen and his brother tried out the Soundgarden singer shortly before his death – and at one stage, an Ozzy Osbourne-fronted Van Halen album was also on the cards

Chris Cornell performs live next to Alex and Eddie Van Halen performing live
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images / Aurban/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

As good-time rock legends and solemn grunge trailblazers respectively, Van Halen and Soundgarden might feel like two bands at either side of the rock spectrum, but Alex Van Halen has revealed that he and Eddie Van Halen held secret jams with late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

The revelation comes in Alex Van Halen’s new interview with Rolling Stone regarding Brothers, his tell-all book about his relationship with his brother, Eddie.

Michael Astley-Brown
Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.