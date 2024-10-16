“The moment I said we gotta acknowledge Ed, Dave popped a fuse… The vitriol that came out was unbelievable”: Alex Van Halen reveals the real reason why the Van Halen tribute didn’t happen – and the advice Brian May gave him about the tour

By
published

Van Halen says that David Lee Roth's refusal to pay tribute to Eddie during the proposed tour was the straw that “broke the camel's back”

Eddie Van Halen (L) and Alex Van Halen of Van Halen perform on stage at Sleep Train Amphitheatre on September 30, 2015 in Chula Vista, California
(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

The highly anticipated Eddie Van Halen tribute tour that was set to feature Joe Satriani and ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted performing alongside David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony fizzled out before it could make it to venues – but the reasons behind its failure have remained unclear. However, in a new tell-all interview with Alex Van Halen, the drummer has revealed that a chain of circumstances prevented the tour from ever transpiring.

Van Halen shared that rehearsals were already well underway, with himself on drums and Roth back as frontman, alongside two musicians from Roth's solo band serving as substitutes. Satriani was indeed slated to play guitar, with Anthony being considered to reprise his role as Van Halen's bassist for the first time since 2004.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.