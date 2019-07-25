Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Announces “Fish Grease: A Juke Joint Tour”

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram has announced dates for his first ever headline tour. The outing, titled “Fish Grease: A Juke Joint Tour,” kicks off August 3 in Mammoth Lakes, California and wraps November 22 in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Additionally, from mid-August through early September Ingram will open 13 shows for indie rockers Vampire Weekend. You can view all the tour dates below.

Said Ingram, "I’m excited to continue to hit the road this year performing songs from my debut album. I’ve been fortunate to play live dates since I was young, but the opportunity to headline my first tour in some fantastic venues across the country is a dream come true.”

Ingram’s debut album, Kingfish, was released on May 17 via Alligator Records. You can check out the first single, “Outside of This Town,” here.

(Image credit: courtesy of Alligator Records)

“Fish Grease: A Juke Joint Tour” dates:

Aug 03 - Mammoth Lakes, CA, Mammoth Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza

Aug 09- Chattanooga, TN, Songbirds South Stage

Aug 10- Jackson, MS, Bright Lights Belhaven Nights

Aug 31- Charlottesville, VA, The Southern

Sept 01 – Stanhope, NJ, The Stanhope House

Sept 05 - New York, NY, The Cutting Room

Sept 06 – Medford, MA, The Porch

Sept 07 – Burlington, VT, Nectar's

Sept 13 - Los Angeles, CA, El Rey Theatre

Sept 19 – Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada, Uxbridge Music Hall

Sept 20 - Cleveland Heights, OH, Grog Shop

Sept 21 – Pittsburgh, PA, Pittsburgh Blues Festival

Sept 22 – Baltimore, MD, The 8x10

Sept 26 – Sacramento, CA, The Sofia

Sept 27 - San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall

Sept 28 – Monterey, CA, Monterey Jazz Festival

Oct 02 – Knoxville, TN, Jackson Terminal

Oct 04 – Memphis, TN, Growlers

Oct 05 – Marks, MS, Mules & Blues Fest

Oct 06 – Birmingham, AL, Vulcan Park

Oct 10 – Vancouver, BC, Canada, Fox Cabaret

Oct 11 - Seattle, WA, Barboza

Oct 12 – Bellingham, WA, Wild Buffalo

Oct 13 – Portland, OR, Star Theater

Oct 15 – Boise, ID, Neurolux

Oct 17 – Boulder, CO, eTown Hall

Oct 18 - Fort Collins, CO, The Armory

Oct 19 - Denver, CO, Marquis Theater

Oct 20 - Santa Fe, NM, Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery

Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ , The Rhythm Room

Oct 26 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33

Oct 27 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33

Oct 28 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33

Oct 29 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33

Oct 30 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33

Oct 31 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33

Nov 01 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33

Nov 02 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33

Nov 07 – Monroe, LA, Hub Monroe

Nov 08 - Little Rock, AR, Stickyz Rock 'N' Roll Chicken Shack

Nov 09 – Tulsa, OK, The Vanguard

Nov 10 - Oklahoma City, OK, 89th Street Collective

Nov 12 - San Antonio, TX, Sam's Burger Joint

Nov 13 – Dallas, TX, Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

Nov 14 – Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater

Nov 15 – Houston, TX, Continental Club

Nov 16 - New Orleans, LA, The Parish at House of Blues

Nov 22 – Reading, PA, Reading Blues Fest

Dates with Vampire Weekend:

Aug 16 - Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

Aug 17 - Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

Aug 18 - Irving, TX, Toyota Music Factory - Texas Lottery Plaza

Aug 20 - Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Aug 21 - Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Aug 24 - Miami, FL, James L. Knight Center

Aug 25 - St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug 27 - Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

Aug 29 - Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 30 - Norfolk, VA, Constant Convocation Center

Sep 03 - Boston, MA, Agganis Arena

Sep 04 - Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center for the Performing Arts,

Sep 08 - Montreal, QC, Canada, MTELUS