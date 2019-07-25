Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Announces “Fish Grease: A Juke Joint Tour”

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram has announced dates for his first ever headline tour. The outing, titled “Fish Grease: A Juke Joint Tour,” kicks off August 3 in Mammoth Lakes, California and wraps November 22 in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Additionally, from mid-August through early September Ingram will open 13 shows for indie rockers Vampire Weekend. You can view all the tour dates below.
Said Ingram, "I’m excited to continue to hit the road this year performing songs from my debut album. I’ve been fortunate to play live dates since I was young, but the opportunity to headline my first tour in some fantastic venues across the country is a dream come true.”
Ingram’s debut album, Kingfish, was released on May 17 via Alligator Records. You can check out the first single, “Outside of This Town,” here.
“Fish Grease: A Juke Joint Tour” dates:
Aug 03 - Mammoth Lakes, CA, Mammoth Festival of Beers and Bluesapalooza
Aug 09- Chattanooga, TN, Songbirds South Stage
Aug 10- Jackson, MS, Bright Lights Belhaven Nights
Aug 31- Charlottesville, VA, The Southern
Sept 01 – Stanhope, NJ, The Stanhope House
Sept 05 - New York, NY, The Cutting Room
Sept 06 – Medford, MA, The Porch
Sept 07 – Burlington, VT, Nectar's
Sept 13 - Los Angeles, CA, El Rey Theatre
Sept 19 – Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada, Uxbridge Music Hall
Sept 20 - Cleveland Heights, OH, Grog Shop
Sept 21 – Pittsburgh, PA, Pittsburgh Blues Festival
Sept 22 – Baltimore, MD, The 8x10
Sept 26 – Sacramento, CA, The Sofia
Sept 27 - San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall
Sept 28 – Monterey, CA, Monterey Jazz Festival
Oct 02 – Knoxville, TN, Jackson Terminal
Oct 04 – Memphis, TN, Growlers
Oct 05 – Marks, MS, Mules & Blues Fest
Oct 06 – Birmingham, AL, Vulcan Park
Oct 10 – Vancouver, BC, Canada, Fox Cabaret
Oct 11 - Seattle, WA, Barboza
Oct 12 – Bellingham, WA, Wild Buffalo
Oct 13 – Portland, OR, Star Theater
Oct 15 – Boise, ID, Neurolux
Oct 17 – Boulder, CO, eTown Hall
Oct 18 - Fort Collins, CO, The Armory
Oct 19 - Denver, CO, Marquis Theater
Oct 20 - Santa Fe, NM, Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery
Oct 22 – Phoenix, AZ , The Rhythm Room
Oct 26 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33
Oct 27 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33
Oct 28 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33
Oct 29 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33
Oct 30 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33
Oct 31 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33
Nov 01 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33
Nov 02 - San Diego, CA, Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise #33
Nov 07 – Monroe, LA, Hub Monroe
Nov 08 - Little Rock, AR, Stickyz Rock 'N' Roll Chicken Shack
Nov 09 – Tulsa, OK, The Vanguard
Nov 10 - Oklahoma City, OK, 89th Street Collective
Nov 12 - San Antonio, TX, Sam's Burger Joint
Nov 13 – Dallas, TX, Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill
Nov 14 – Austin, TX, Austin City Limits Live at the Moody Theater
Nov 15 – Houston, TX, Continental Club
Nov 16 - New Orleans, LA, The Parish at House of Blues
Nov 22 – Reading, PA, Reading Blues Fest
Dates with Vampire Weekend:
Aug 16 - Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion
Aug 17 - Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
Aug 18 - Irving, TX, Toyota Music Factory - Texas Lottery Plaza
Aug 20 - Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Aug 21 - Austin, TX, ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Aug 24 - Miami, FL, James L. Knight Center
Aug 25 - St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Aug 27 - Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre
Aug 29 - Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug 30 - Norfolk, VA, Constant Convocation Center
Sep 03 - Boston, MA, Agganis Arena
Sep 04 - Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center for the Performing Arts,
Sep 08 - Montreal, QC, Canada, MTELUS