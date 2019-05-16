Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Shares Trippy “Outside of This Town” Video

Twenty-year-old blues phenom Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, who Guitar World reported on years ago when he was just a teenager, will issue his debut album, Kingfish, via Alligator Records on May 17th. In advance of the release he has shared his first-ever official video, for the song "Outside of This Town."

You can check out the stop-motion clip, directed by animator Lyndon Barrois, above.

Kingfish was recorded in Nashville and produced by two-time Grammy winner Tom Hambridge (Buddy Guy, Susan Tedeschi, Joe Louis Walker). Ingram co-wrote eight of the album’s 12 tracks, which also feature guest appearances from Buddy Guy (vocals and guitar on “Fresh Out”) and Keb’ Mo’, who adds vocals, rhythm guitar and resonator to six songs.

Kingfish is available for pre-order here.