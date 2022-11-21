Watch Christone "Kingfish" Ingram blaze through an epic version of Jimi Hendrix classic Red House

By Scott Rowley
published

Grammy award winner Kingfish takes to the roof of the Hard Rock Hotel in London for an exclusive tribute to Hendrix

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram playing live on the roof of the Hard Rock Hotel in London
(Image credit: Experience Hendrix)

Jimi at 80: Born in Seattle on 27 November 1942, Jimi Hendrix would have celebrated his 80th birthday this week. Throughout this week on Guitar World, we'll celebrate his genius and game-changing impact on the world of guitar playing. And to kick things off, we have an exclusive video of Grammy-winner Christone "Kingfish" Ingram playing Jimi's blues classic Red House… on the roof of the Hard Rock Hotel in London.

Filmed this summer – on June 10, 2022 – the performance marked Hendrix being honored by the city of London with a second Blue Plaque recognizing his contribution to English cultural history. Blue Plaques (opens in new tab) mark the buildings lived in by notable figures. Jimi's first was unveiled at his 1968-69 residence in Mayfair. This one, unveiled by Jeff Beck and Jimi's sister Janie Hendrix, marks his last London residence at what was then known as the Cumberland Hotel (now the Hard Rock Hotel (opens in new tab)). 

Jimi Hendrix's career entered a new level when he moved to London in September 1966. Within a month, he'd recruited two British musicians into a band that would be called the Jimi Hendrix Experience, and recorded their debut single, Hey Joe. 

Before that, the unknown guitarist had blagged his way onstage with Cream, featuring a young Eric Clapton. Jimi joined them for a version of a Howlin’ Wolf number. “Hendrix blew into Howlin’ Wolf’s Killing Floor at breakneck speed," said writer Keith Altham. "It stopped you in your tracks.”

Legend has it that afterwards Jimi's manager Chas Chandler went backstage to find Clapton puffing nervously on a cigarette. “You never told me he was that fucking good,” he said.

