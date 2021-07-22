Christone “Kingfish” Ingram has written a track for Red Dead Online's new DLC – and voices a character in-game

Blues prodigy Christone “Kingfish” Ingram has written a song for Red Dead Online's new DLC, Blood Money, and will appear as a character – the mysterious guitarist – in-game.

Letter From Bluewater Man – which can be heard in the DLC's new trailer – sees Ingram's character delivering his instantly recognizable soulful vocals over a series of silky blues fingerstyle lines – while donning a period-appropriate fedora and suspenders. Check it out below.

According to Rockstar Games, Red Dead Online: Blood Money delivers “a raft of new criminal possibilities available to everyone [playing the game], with each step leading to the potential of greater rewards”.

In terms of lore, the developer explains: “Guido Martelli, underboss to Red Dead Redemption 2's Angelo Bronte, is looking to advance his holdings in Saint Denis society by enlisting his network of infamous offenders to embark on new Crimes, all in pursuit of Capitale, a rare black market commodity that supports his high-level nefarious dealings.”

Crimes are – as Rockstar explains – brand-new multi-part missions available in Free Roam in the form of contracts, with three available at launch and three more to come.

Red Dead Online: Blood Money is available now on PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S and PC. For more information, head to Rockstar Games.

(Image credit: Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Letter From Bluewater Man is Christone “Kingfish” Ingram's first release since the driving, single coil-stomping 662 back in May.

More recently, the 22-year-old blues phenom shared his top tips for touring as he geared up to return to the road.

“I pretty much listen to music most of the time when we’re all on the road,” he said. “I try to watch different shows and different movies to stay sane. I even study. I look at videos of different guitar players.

“I’m just trying to expand my ear and learn more modes from more complex players like Charlie Christian and George Benson. I even look at early B.B. [King]. I’m just trying to break down what they’re playing and how I can add to it.”