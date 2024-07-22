“Pentatonic ideas are always the best way to reach an audience. Those tend to be the notes they feel even if they don’t even know why”: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram on why the pentatonic scale is still the GOAT

The pentatonic scale has been used many times in many ways, but Ingram insists that it's still the cornerstone of great guitar solos

Christone Kingfish Ingram performing live
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival)

Blues guitar wunderkind Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram has become one of the defining blues voices of his generation and is one of the leaders of the contemporary blues resurgence. His secret to a good guitar solo? The humble pentatonic scale.

“As simple as the scale is, pentatonic ideas are always the best way to reach an audience. Those tend to be the notes they feel even if they don’t even know why,” he tells Guitarist. “The secret to pentatonic playing is finding as many licks as you can.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

