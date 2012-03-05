Arch Enemy Part Ways with Guitarist Christopher Amott, Announce Replacement

Sweden's Arch Enemy have officially parted ways with longtime guitarist Christopher Amott. Amott was a founding member of the band back in 1996, and has been when the band on and off since.

The band issued a collective statement on the matter, saying, "We thank Christopher for the time he's worked with the band and of course wish him the very best in his future endeavours. Thankfully, there is no drama behind the scenes here. This is the best way forward for all involved. Christopher simply isn't into playing extreme metal anymore. We have already chosen and rehearsed with a new guitar player and we will complete the Khaos Legions 2012 touring cycle as planned. We are highly motivated and look forward to continue spreading our music around the world! Finally, our deepest thanks go to the Arch Enemy fans, whose amazing support and belief inspires us ever onward."

Filling Christopher's shoes will be Arsis guitarist Nick Cordle.

"Nick was my first choice as he ticks all the right boxes for Arch Enemy with his musicality and technicality as well as his personality and dedication," said Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott. "[We are] looking forward to having him join us stage, the rehearsals have shown we have a devastating twin axe attack going on!"

Arch Enemy's latest album, Khaos Legions, was released last year.