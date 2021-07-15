Cinderella guitarist Jeff LaBar dies aged 58

Jeff LaBar – guitarist of glam metal band Cinderella – has died at the age of 58. No cause of death has been revealed.

Confirming the news on Instagram, LaBar's son Sebastian writes: “My father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I'm currently at a loss for words. I love you pop! If you could, please share pictures or [videos] of all the fun times we all had with my dad. It would be greatly appreciated.”

The surviving members of Cinderella's final lineup upon its official disbandment in 2017 – founding frontman Tom Keifer and bassist Eric Brittingham, plus drummer Fred Coury – have issued a statement:

“Heavy hearts cannot begin to describe the feeling of losing our brother Jeff. The bond between us over decades of creating music and touring the world is something that we as a band uniquely shared. Those memories with Jeff will be forever alive in our hearts. It's unimaginable that one of our band brothers has left us.

“We're sending his wife Debinique, his son Sebastian, family, and friends our deepest condolences. Jeff's memory and music will be with us forever. We all... band, family and management appreciate the overwhelming outpouring of love. Rest in peace, Jeff.”

Jeff LaBar joined Cinderella in 1985, following the band's formation three years earlier. He appeared on several albums, including 1986's Night Songs, 1988's Long Cold Winter, 1990's Heartbreak Station and 1994's Still Climbing.

The band never released new material following Still Climbing. This was in part due to problems with Tom Keifer's voice, but also due to the “irreconcilable differences” Keifer had with the rest of the band.

Speaking to the Another FN podcast in 2016, LaBar said that the band made a pact a long time ago to not continue Cinderella if one of them dropped out. “I think vocalist and guitarist Tom Keifer is going to stick to that,” he said. “I don’t talk to him anymore, so I don’t really know for a fact. But we all made a pact not to do it if it wasn’t the four of us – and it’s not the four of us anymore.”

While Cinderella didn't issue any new material after their 1994 LP, LaBar released his debut solo album – entitled One for the Road – in 2014.