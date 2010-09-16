Classic Rolling Stones Concert To Be Released On DVD And Blu-Ray

On October 12, Eagle Rock Entertainment will simultaneously release the DVD and Blu-ray editions of the long-awaited Ladies & Gentlemen…The Rolling Stones. Pre-orders begin on September 17 with a MSRP of $14.98 for the DVD and $19.98 for the Blu-ray.

This sought after Rolling Stones concert performance has been fully restored and remastered from the original film print and multitrack audio masters. Ladies & Gentlemen follows the highly successful CD reissue of Exile On Main Street (Universal Music Group) in May of this year and the Stones In Exile DVD (Eagle Rock Entertainment) on June 22, 2010. The October 12 releases will be followed shortly after by a deluxe edition box set with additional bonus material and memorabilia [MSRP $99.98].

Filmed in Texas in 1972 over four nights of the Exile On Main Street US tour, Ladies & Gentlemen was premiered at the Ziegfield Theatre in New York on April 15, 1974 and released into selected cinemas across the USA shortly after. Bonus features on this release include tour rehearsal footage from Montreux, plus two interviews with Mick Jagger; one from a 1972 Old Grey Whistle Test show and one filmed in 2010.

Ladies & Gentlemen…The Rolling Stones Track Listing: