CLT DRP’s Scott Reynolds makes ring modulators cool again with this badass EDM-influenced playthrough

Although it underwent something of a resurgence in the late-'90s thanks to Incubus's funk-metal anthem Glass, the ring modulator remains perhaps the most maligned of guitar effects pedals, so when we hear a player who’s managed to make it work in a musical context, we sit up and take note.

The tonally daring guitarist in question is Scott Reynolds, who plays with Brighton feminist electro-punks CLT DRP, a blistering, rhythmically intricate UK trio that flit between math-rock and post-punk, and are currently gearing up to release their debut album, Without The Eyes.

In the clip, Reynolds plays through single Like Father, and shares how he uses his Strymon Mobius and expression pedal to go between two sweet spots for his ring mod tones, bolstering the sound with the Boss OD-20’s added lower octave. The results are, we think you’d agree, pretty damn fierce.

You can see a full live session of the band playing the track below - if you like what you hear, Without The Eyes is out on August 28. and available to preorder now via Bandcamp.