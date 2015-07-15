Trending

Clutch Announce New Album, 'Psychic Warfare'

Maryland hard-rockers Clutch have announced their new album, Psychic Warfare.

The album, the band's 11th, is set for an October 2 release via the band's own Weathermaker Music label.

"The title Psychic Warfare is taken from the track, 'X-Ray Visions'," said singer Neil Fallon.

“It’s a tale about an unnamed protagonist who is forced to seek refuge in a flop house motel. He is hiding from several nefarious psychic forces, the worst of which is his own sleep deprived paranoia.”

Psychic Warfare track listing:

  • 01. The Affidavit
  • 02. X-Ray Visions
  • 03. Firebirds
  • 04. A Quick Death in Texas
  • 05. Sucker for the Witch
  • 06. Your Love is Incarceration
  • 07. Doom Saloon
  • 08. Our Lady of Electric Light
  • 09. Noble Savage Clutch
  • 10. Behold the Colossus
  • 11. Decapitation Blues
  • 12. Son of Virginia

For more about Clutch, visit pro-rock.com.