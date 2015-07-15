Clutch Announce New Album, 'Psychic Warfare'

Maryland hard-rockers Clutch have announced their new album, Psychic Warfare.

The album, the band's 11th, is set for an October 2 release via the band's own Weathermaker Music label.

"The title Psychic Warfare is taken from the track, 'X-Ray Visions'," said singer Neil Fallon.

“It’s a tale about an unnamed protagonist who is forced to seek refuge in a flop house motel. He is hiding from several nefarious psychic forces, the worst of which is his own sleep deprived paranoia.”

Psychic Warfare track listing:

01. The Affidavit

02. X-Ray Visions

03. Firebirds

04. A Quick Death in Texas

05. Sucker for the Witch

06. Your Love is Incarceration

07. Doom Saloon

08. Our Lady of Electric Light

09. Noble Savage Clutch

10. Behold the Colossus

11. Decapitation Blues

12. Son of Virginia

For more about Clutch, visit pro-rock.com.