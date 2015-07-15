Clutch Announce New Album, 'Psychic Warfare'

Maryland hard-rockers Clutch have announced their new album, Psychic Warfare.
The album, the band's 11th, is set for an October 2 release via the band's own Weathermaker Music label.
"The title Psychic Warfare is taken from the track, 'X-Ray Visions'," said singer Neil Fallon.
“It’s a tale about an unnamed protagonist who is forced to seek refuge in a flop house motel. He is hiding from several nefarious psychic forces, the worst of which is his own sleep deprived paranoia.”
Psychic Warfare track listing:
- 01. The Affidavit
- 02. X-Ray Visions
- 03. Firebirds
- 04. A Quick Death in Texas
- 05. Sucker for the Witch
- 06. Your Love is Incarceration
- 07. Doom Saloon
- 08. Our Lady of Electric Light
- 09. Noble Savage Clutch
- 10. Behold the Colossus
- 11. Decapitation Blues
- 12. Son of Virginia
For more about Clutch, visit pro-rock.com.