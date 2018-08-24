Clutch Release “In Walks Barbarella" Music Video

Clutch have released the official music video for "In Walks Barbarella." The funky, horn-infused track comes off their upcoming 12th studio album, Book of Bad Decisions.

Book of Bad Decisions will be released on September 7 via the group's own Weathermaker Music label. The disc was completed at Sputnik Sound studio in Nashville, Tennessee, with producer Vance Powell. The album cover was designed by renowned photographer Dan Winters.

Fans can get hold of "In Walks Barbarella" as an instant gratification track via Amazon, iTunes and Spotify.

In addition, a very limited seven-inch picture disc in a transparent PVC pocket will hit stores today. "In Walks Barbarella" is on the red-and-blue side and previous new single "Hot Bottom Feeder" on the reverse, green side.

According to a press release, "In Walks Barbarella" is two stories woven into one. An adult man talks to a boy, maybe his son, about events that occurred 20 years ago. Now add visions of Jane Fonda as Barbarella, ray guns, and tractor beams. It's one of Book of Bad Decisions' signature songs and it includes a horn section that truly turns this song into weaponized funk.

Clutch singer Neil Fallon previously explained that the Book of Bad Decisions title came "from a song on the album, which, to me, it's a pretty dark song. I was trying to write lyrics that were kind of like a Cormac McCarthy novel in about three-and-a-half minutes," he said. "But anyone in their life does bad decisions, and you can look back and see the repercussions of that spread out like a pebble thrown into a pool. We've made bad decisions; we've also made really good ones. Thankfully, all of us are surrounded by good people that ride our wheelhouse when we get a little tipsy."

Book of Bad Decisions track listing:

01. Gimme the Keys

02. Spirit of '76

03. Book of Bad Decisions

04. How to Shake Hands

05. In Walks Barbarella

06. Vision Quest

07. Weird Times

08. Emily Dickinson

09. Sonic Counselor

10. A Good Fire

11. Ghoul Wrangler

12. HB Is in Control

13. Hot Bottom Feeder

14. Paper & Strife

15. Lorelei