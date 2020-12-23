Clutch's Neil Fallon collaborates with nine-year old fan to record a new song and make their dreams come true

The most unlikely of collaborations has occurred in a story that is bound to lift spirits in time for Christmas, with Neil Fallon joining forces with fan Tyler Pomerantz to record a song.

Fallon explains how a father-son duo called Delco Detention – who cover Clutch and a number of other bands – came to his attention after being blown away by Tyler's talents on the guitar.

A few months back I learned about @clutch2210 doing Clutch covers. I reached out and laid some lyrics on Tyler’s riffs. Check it out ⬇️ https://t.co/T0xwpitpnYDecember 19, 2020

After offering to record vocals for one of their Clutch covers, Tyler's dad Adam revealed his son was an avid writer and had a bunch of original material.

Despite initially asking himself "what have I got myself into!", Neil Fallon soon found out that Tyler writes a mean riff and was onboard to write and record vocals for one of the songs.

Before the song starts, Neil adds “I’ve heard the phrase Dad Rock... kind of a derogatory, negative, snarky thing to say, as if Dad Rock is a bad thing.

"It's not a bad thing. It's awesome. So if you want Dad Rock, we'll give you Dad Rock."

Not only does The Joy of Homeschooling feature a killer riff, we also get to see Tyler shred a solo which demonstrates impressive playing abilities for such a young guitarist.

See? We told you this would lift your spirits.

