Clutch's Neil Fallon collaborates with nine-year old fan to record a new song and make their dreams come true

The Clutch frontman wrote and recorded vocals for a nine-year-old fan's original track called The Joy of Homeschooling

The most unlikely of collaborations has occurred in a story that is bound to lift spirits in time for Christmas, with Neil Fallon joining forces with fan Tyler Pomerantz to record a song.

Fallon explains how a father-son duo called Delco Detention – who cover Clutch and a number of other bands – came to his attention after being blown away by Tyler's talents on the guitar.

After offering to record vocals for one of their Clutch covers, Tyler's dad Adam revealed his son was an avid writer and had a bunch of original material.

Despite initially asking himself "what have I got myself into!", Neil Fallon soon found out that Tyler writes a mean riff and was onboard to write and record vocals for one of the songs.

Before the song starts, Neil adds “I’ve heard the phrase Dad Rock... kind of a derogatory, negative, snarky thing to say, as if Dad Rock is a bad thing. 

"It's not a bad thing. It's awesome. So if you want Dad Rock, we'll give you Dad Rock."

Not only does The Joy of Homeschooling feature a killer riff, we also get to see Tyler shred a solo which demonstrates impressive playing abilities for such a young guitarist. 

See? We told you this would lift your spirits.

