Code Orange tease collaboration with The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan

Pittsburgh heavy metallers Code Orange have teased a collaboration with The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

Taking to social media yesterday (June 14), the band shared a photo of vocalists Eric “Shade” Balderose and Jami Morgan and guitarist Reba Meyers alongside Corgan with the caption: “the k i l l e r in me...” The post also bears three indicative hashtags: #justgettingstarted, #beafraid and #codecorgan.

Corgan took to Instagram stories himself to confirm suspicions of a collaboration, resharing a photo of the four with the caption: “Excited to share I've been working with Code Orange some on [sic] their blistering new songs.”

There is no further information available at present regarding the partnership, but we'll endeavor to keep you updated as we know more.

Code Orange released their fourth studio album Underneath in March 2020, but due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic shortly after, had to postpone a host of tour dates spanning March to June last year.

The band made history in light of the ensuing global chaos however, when they became one of the first acts to perform via livestream in the pandemic, putting on a show to an empty venue in their hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

More recently, Reba Meyers joined forces with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Baroness's Gina Gleason and others for a no-holds-barred virtual cover of Pantera's Mouth For War.

In other Smashing Pumpkins news, the Chicago alt-rockers last month celebrated the 30th anniversary of their rifftacular debut album, Gish, with a livestream listening party, hosted from Billy Corgan's Highland Park cafe, Madame Zuzu's Teashop.

The band are also currently working on a 33-track “rock opera” sequel to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and Machina/The Machines Of God. “We feel like in many ways this completes the circle on everything we started and weren’t able to finish at that time, so we’re very excited,” Corgan said last year.