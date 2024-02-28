“This is like an intro to something Metallica wrote in the 1980s”: 11-year-old guitar hero breaks the internet with his original metal riffs – performed in front of his fellow fifth-graders

Cole Parsons, an 11-year-old guitarist from West Virginia, has become an internet sensation after a performance of his original song, played at a school talent show, went viral.

It all started when his mother, Nici, posted a video of his school performance online, racking up millions of views – and words of encouragement from some notable musicians – across TikTok and Instagram.

Parsons' original song, which currently doesn’t have a title, channels the spirit of Randy Rhoads with its galloping rhythm and use of inverted power chords. In the track, he displays an impressive right-hand technique and a great harmonic ear, with the song showcasing a rich and shadowy progression.

“This is like an intro to something Metallica wrote in the 1980s,” wrote one commentator. “I actually thought this was a famous song I had never heard of!” said another.

Since the video of him performing the track in front of his classmates first exploded, the fifth-grader has been keeping up the momentum by posting riff videos online, including some jams with his father that see the pair play along to the likes of Deftones and Sum 41.

The videos have also attracted the attention of some high-profile individuals: Mötley Crüe and 3 Doors Down vocalist Brad Arnold have all shared words of praise and encouragement on his posts.

Furthermore, the young guitarist has been gifted some Strat-style electric guitars to aid his development, with a care package from Capri Sun also said to be on the way.

“It’s crazy, to be honest,” Cole told TV news channel WSAZ3 of the internet’s response to his playing. “Some of my friends don't believe me!”

“I didn’t think we’d get to where we are, all because of one video,” his father, Josh, reflects. “Every morning I wake up and say, 'How many more views did we get?'”

The guitarist, who also plays bass, cites bands like Alice In Chains, Metallica, Megadeth and Mötley Crüe as his favorites.

Josh, who has been playing guitar since he was 10 years old, says his son has been “reaching out” for his guitars as long as he remembers. He started teaching him the instrument at five years old and has quickly honed his talents, with Josh saying he “took right off with it”.

Omaha-based luthier JTal Guitars called the Parsons pair its “favorite father and son duo”, and gifted them two guitars for their hard work. Cole has posted videos of him playing the two six-strings, riffing Girls, Girls, Girls on a sunburst finished HSS build, and tapping his way through Hot For Teacher on a stealth black model.

It's his white Jackson Dinky, however, that he plays the most. It's the guitar he opted to take with him for his performance on WSAZ3 and the one he played in the video that kickstarted this whirlwind of attention for the young string botherer.

Asked by the station’s news anchor for advice for other young or would-be guitar players, Cole said, “Practice each day, and don’t give up.”

He adds that he “definitely” wants to be in a band, so who knows what the future has in store for him if he keeps it up? In the meantime, he’s made the internet a far more wholesome place.