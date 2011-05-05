Coming Soon: Jimi Hendrix Theme Park

Voodoo children will finally have a place to play. A Seattle park is being transformed into Jimi Hendrix Park, a potential focal point for that community's multi-cultural events, as reported by the Central District News.

The park, which is named after the legendary guitarist who died in 1970, will be decorated with sculptures, stepping stones and rain drums.

The Friends of Jimi Hendrix Park recently selected a design team -- Murase Associates -- to distill ideas from the community and from Hendrix's legacy into a vision for development of the park that bears his name. Murase was chosen from among 11 applicants.

From the website of the Jimi Hendrix Park Foundation, the organization behind the park:

"Inspired by the music and legacy of Jimi Hendrix, the park, named in his honor, will beautify Seattle, motivate youth and others to achieve in music and art, and strengthen the cultural pulse of the Emerald City, Jimi Hendrix’s hometown.

"Jimi Hendrix Park is located in the heart of Seattle’s vibrant Central District (2400 S. Massachusetts St.), a thriving multi-cultural community rich in heritage. Nestled adjacent to the Northwest African American Museum and grounds of former Colman School, Jimi Hendrix Park will be a primary focal point for multi-cultural events, gatherings, and activities for the community."

Janie Hendrix, the guitarist's half-sister who runs his estate, chose the designers because of their passion for the project. She donated $20,000 to the foundation, with the more than $600,000 in funding and donations coming from local sources.