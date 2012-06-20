Trending

The Contortionist, Jeff Loomis, 7 Horns 7 Eyes Add Dates to U.S. Tour

By

If you're a fan of mind-blowing metal guitar, you need to be excited about the recently announced summer tour featuring The Contortionist, Jeff Loomis, 7 Horns 7 Eyes, and Chimp Spanner, who will be making their North American live debut.

New dates have been added to the Metal Sucks-sponsored "Intrinsic 2012" tour, and you can find all of them below.

The Contortionist will release their new album, Intrinsic, on July 17 via eOne/Good Fight Music.

Jeff Loomis and 7 Horns 7 Eyes are also touring behind new releases. Loomis released his second solo album, Plains of Oblivion (buy on iTunes), earlier this year, while 7 Horns 7 Eyes are supporting their latest release, Throes of Absolution (buy on iTunes).
Intrinsic 2012 Tour Dates

  • 7/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theater (no Chimp Spanner)
  • 7/15 - Joliet, IL @ Mojoes
  • 7/16 - Cleveland, OH @ Peabody’s
  • 7/17 - Lansing, MI @ Blackened Moon
  • 7/18 - Portage, IN @ Camelot Arena
  • 7/20 - Little Rock, AR @ Downtown Music
  • 7/21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Conservatory
  • 7/22 - Alburquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
  • 7/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sanctuary
  • 7/24 - Hollywood, CA @ Whiskey A Go GO
  • 7/26 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Martini Ranch
  • 7/28 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Tom Cats West
  • 7/29 – San Antonio, TX @ The White Rabbit
  • 7/30 – Metairie, LA @ The Cypress
  • 7/31 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
  • 8/1 – St. Petersburg, FL @ State Theatre
  • 8/2 – Jacksonville, FL @ Phoenix Taproom
  • 8/3 – Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero