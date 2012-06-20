The Contortionist, Jeff Loomis, 7 Horns 7 Eyes Add Dates to U.S. Tour

If you're a fan of mind-blowing metal guitar, you need to be excited about the recently announced summer tour featuring The Contortionist, Jeff Loomis, 7 Horns 7 Eyes, and Chimp Spanner, who will be making their North American live debut.

New dates have been added to the Metal Sucks-sponsored "Intrinsic 2012" tour, and you can find all of them below.

The Contortionist will release their new album, Intrinsic, on July 17 via eOne/Good Fight Music.

Jeff Loomis and 7 Horns 7 Eyes are also touring behind new releases. Loomis released his second solo album, Plains of Oblivion (buy on iTunes), earlier this year, while 7 Horns 7 Eyes are supporting their latest release, Throes of Absolution (buy on iTunes).

Intrinsic 2012 Tour Dates