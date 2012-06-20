The Contortionist, Jeff Loomis, 7 Horns 7 Eyes Add Dates to U.S. Tour

If you're a fan of mind-blowing metal guitar, you need to be excited about the recently announced summer tour featuring The Contortionist, Jeff Loomis, 7 Horns 7 Eyes, and Chimp Spanner, who will be making their North American live debut.
New dates have been added to the Metal Sucks-sponsored "Intrinsic 2012" tour, and you can find all of them below.
The Contortionist will release their new album, Intrinsic, on July 17 via eOne/Good Fight Music.
Jeff Loomis and 7 Horns 7 Eyes are also touring behind new releases. Loomis released his second solo album, Plains of Oblivion (buy on iTunes), earlier this year, while 7 Horns 7 Eyes are supporting their latest release, Throes of Absolution (buy on iTunes).
Intrinsic 2012 Tour Dates
- 7/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Emerson Theater (no Chimp Spanner)
- 7/15 - Joliet, IL @ Mojoes
- 7/16 - Cleveland, OH @ Peabody’s
- 7/17 - Lansing, MI @ Blackened Moon
- 7/18 - Portage, IN @ Camelot Arena
- 7/20 - Little Rock, AR @ Downtown Music
- 7/21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Conservatory
- 7/22 - Alburquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
- 7/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Sanctuary
- 7/24 - Hollywood, CA @ Whiskey A Go GO
- 7/26 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Martini Ranch
- 7/28 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Tom Cats West
- 7/29 – San Antonio, TX @ The White Rabbit
- 7/30 – Metairie, LA @ The Cypress
- 7/31 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
- 8/1 – St. Petersburg, FL @ State Theatre
- 8/2 – Jacksonville, FL @ Phoenix Taproom
- 8/3 – Spartanburg, SC @ Ground Zero