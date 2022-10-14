CopperSounds expands its mini-pedal lineup with the Gravity Bomb V2 boost and Renegade multi-bias fuzz

CopperSound has introduced two ultra-compact mini-pedals, the Renegade Multi-Bias fuzz pedal and a new-and-improved version of its Gravity Bomb clean boost pedal.

Despite serving totally different purposes, the pint-sized pedals feature an almost identical topography, which flashes just one control knob, a toggle switch and a bypass footswitch.

In practice, both pedals promise to provide deceptively large tones from their micro-sized, pedalboard-friendly packages.

The Gravity Bomb V2, for example, is a much-refined version of its predecessor. As well as an aesthetic pick-me-up, the V2 has also utilized a versatile three-way toggle switch that can be used to access a trio of “mid-enhancing” modes.

In the up position, the Gravity Bomb boosts the 1kHz area, while the down position boosts around 750Hz. The middle position is the standard Gravity Bomb V1 sound, maintaining a flat EQ curve.

Just like the first iteration, the pedal offers up to 20dB of clean boost – dialed in via the sole control knob – which is powered by its internal audiophile-grade Burr Brown Op Amp.

Joining the Gravity Bomb V2 is the Renegade Multi-Bias – a no-frills fuzz that vows to deliver both classic and contemporary fuzz tones.

To do so, the top two-way toggle switch flicks between a pair of two different bias voltages. While the up position is said to tap into full-bodied fuzz, the down position sets its sights on supplying a more “modern and gated” alternative.

Here, the control knob is a master volume parameter, with the pedal also promising to provide a long sustain and “electric sizzle” as the signal fades out.

In terms of prices, the Gravity Bomb V2 is available for $129, while the Renegade has a price tag of $149.

Head over to CopperSound (opens in new tab) for more info.