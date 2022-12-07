CopperSound introduces revamped and redesigned Telegraph V2 Killswitch & Tap Tempo pedal

CopperSound Pedals has lifted the curtain on its Telegraph V2 Killswitch & Tap Tempo pedal – a comprehensively rejuvenated version of its flagship Telegraph Stutter pedal, which has been described as “the ultimate killswitch and stutter system”.

Though a handful of the original’s appointments have been recalled to the spec sheet, the Massachusetts stompbox builder also went back to the drawing board to craft a range of all-new features that help set the V2 apart from its predecessor.

As an overall appraisal, the Telegraph V2 is feature-packed killswitch and stutter system, which – depending on the chosen mode – cuts or engages the signal to allow for some wild sound effects.

Starting with what’s new, the V2 introduces a Burst mode. Said to deliver a tremolo-like stutter, the Burst effect is adjustable from 110bpm to an “astonishingly fast rate” via the appropriate Burst knob, and can be latched for a continuous effect or triggered momentarily for sporadic stutters.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: CopperSound) (Image credit: CopperSound)

Like the original, a top-mounted toggle switch is used to flick between newly configured Kill and Active modes. When the switch is in the Kill position, the footswitch can be used to cut the signal with the stomp of a foot, while Active mode serves to engage the signal when the footswitch is pressed.

In practice, the Burst mode can be assigned to either the Kill or Active effects via a side-mounted two-way switch, which allows for either rapid-fire signal cuts or triggers. It’s also worth noting the Active circuit has been completely redesigned from the ground up, promising a better overall performance.

Other noteworthy features include an expression pedal input and control switch, which let guitarists use a third-party pedal to dictate the overall speed of the stutter, instead of using the small control knob located next to the footswitch.

Once again, the Telegraph Killswitch is available in a huge array of colors – including Carolina Copper, Gotham Grey, Sierra Blue, Alpine White, Army Green and Romeo Red – all of which are strapped to the all-metal hardware.

The Telegraph V2 is available now for $249.

To find out more, head over to CopperSound (opens in new tab).