Corrosion of Conformity Release Music Video for "The Moneychangers"

Raleigh, North Carolina's Corrosion of Conformity have just released a new music video for "The Moneychangers," a track off their new, self-titled album. Watch it below, courtesy of Headbanger's Ball.

While vocalist/guitarist Pepper Keenan keeps busy with Down, the Animosity-era of the band -- featuring vocalist/bassist Mike Dean, guitarist Woody Weatherman, and drummer/vocalist Reed Mullin -- wrote and recorded the new album, the band's first in six years.

Judging from interviews, there is no bad blood between the current incarnation of CoC and Keenan and his future return to the band is likely.

Corrosion of Conformity was released on Tuesday via Candlelight Records.