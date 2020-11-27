Could Kyro’s Dulo pedalboard amp be the “ultimate pedal platform”?

Sophia, Bulgaria-based Kyro Audio has introduced the Kyro Dulo, a Class D pedalboard amp designed to function as the “ultimate pedal platform”.

The Dulo boasts a single clean channel, three-band EQ with bypass, built-in cab sim with bypass, volume and presence controls, bright and ground lift toggles, a mute footswitch and a tone enhancer circuit.

There are also XLR and 1/4-inch outs and variable output options (30 watts @ 8 ohms / 15 watts @ 16 ohms and 50 watts @ 4 ohms).

The result, according to Kyro, is the “perfect working musician, fly rig and mobile recording solution.”

Kyro is offering the Dulo for $249 in a special limited run of 100 units (numbered + certified) shipped before Christmas, with standard production in 2021.

For more information or to preorder, head to Kyro Audio.