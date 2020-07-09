Could Mooer’s SD50A be the perfect amp for acoustic duos?

Mooer has unveiled the latest in its serious of acoustic guitar amps, the SD50A - and it looks to be just the ticket for acoustic duos.

The 50W combo features two separate preamp channels, which can be used for two guitars or guitar and vocals, while the combination of an 8” FRFR speaker and 1” tweeter promises to do justice to backing tracks, too.

(Image credit: Mooer)

Speaking of which, you can play tracks via Bluetooth, but the SD50A is well-equipped to create your own, too, thanks to an onboard 150-second looper and drum machine.

Tone-wise, each channel boasts its own EQ, reverb, delay and chorus effects, with 10 storable presets, while there are also anti-feedback switches, tap tempo, and compatibility with Mooer’s wireless footswitch.

Other features include a “high-precision” tuner, USB phone recording, and XLR DI output to go direct to the mixing desk. It even packs a nifty kick-back stand.

(Image credit: Mooer)

The only thing missing is the ability to run the amp on batteries, so any buskers will want to make sure they have a power source handy when the world safely emerges from quarantine.

The SD50A is available now for £369 ($TBC). Head over to Mooer for, yes, more.