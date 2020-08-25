Could this simple guitar strap solution fix “neck dive” once and for all?

Sick of guitar strap slips? Then feast your eyes on the Guitar Gummy, which promises to do away with “neck dive” forever.

The Guitar Gummy is essentially a peel-and-stick silicone strip that adheres to the underside of the guitar strap in order to make it stay in place on the player’s shoulder.

The silicone strip is seven inches long by 1.5 inches wide, and specially designed with a high coefficient-of-friction.

Interestingly, the Guitar Gummy’s inventor, a mother-of-three named Karen, first came up with the idea to prevent prevent handbag strap slips. Thus was born the Purse Gummy.

Karen created Guitar Gummy “after receiving feedback from guitar players about the common ‘neck dive’ problem with guitar straps,” she says.

The Guitar Gummy is available in a four-pack for $14.95 from Amazon.

For more information, head to Strap Gummy.